Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0674

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $475.83 million and $21.39 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.33 or 0.03675058 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00036128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006111 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06922352 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $31,134,211.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

