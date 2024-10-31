ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.14.
About ObsEva
