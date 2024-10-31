Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.31 and last traded at $50.60. 1,697,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,113,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $92,433,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,744,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

