Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.09 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Oil States International Stock Up 0.2 %

Oil States International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 281,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.62 million, a P/E ratio of -154.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

