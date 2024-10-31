Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $110.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

