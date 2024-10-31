Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in October

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 829.0 days.
Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance
Shares of Oracle Co. Japan stock remained flat at $98.29 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $98.29.
Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile
