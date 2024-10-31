Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Robert W. Baird

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $171.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.29% from the stock’s current price.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.3 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $86.37 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.