OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Update

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OTCM traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405. The stock has a market cap of $614.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Dividend Announcement

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

