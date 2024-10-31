Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OXLC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,300. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 33.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.9% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 268,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 53.5% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

