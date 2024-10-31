Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OXLC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,300. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.
Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
