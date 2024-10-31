Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

