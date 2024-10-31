Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.25. 454,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,858. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.