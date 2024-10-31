Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Sells 202,119 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,119 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $101.82. 555,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

