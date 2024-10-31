Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.83. 546,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,786. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.58 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

