Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at $108,000.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock TCP Capital

In related news, Director Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,077.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,077.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,153.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $381,875 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

TCPC stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 44.47 and a quick ratio of 44.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -256.60%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.