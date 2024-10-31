Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,307 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,040,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

