Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 3,593,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,045,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after buying an additional 2,440,745 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,823.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

