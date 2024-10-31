Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 59,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

