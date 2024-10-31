Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $683.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $593.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $802.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $901.15. The company has a market capitalization of $269.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

