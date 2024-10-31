Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 105 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 10.4% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 32,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Trading Down 2.7 %

Republic Services stock opened at $198.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.