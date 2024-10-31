Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $91.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

