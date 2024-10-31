PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.03.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,596,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

