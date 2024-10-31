PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s Largest Position

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. PDD comprises about 41.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $69,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

PDD Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. PDD’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.