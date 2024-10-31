Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 9293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSO. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 9,603.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 68.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 66.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 118,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

