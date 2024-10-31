Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 44878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,272.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $701,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

