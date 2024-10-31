PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lowered by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.30 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.43 and its 200-day moving average is $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

