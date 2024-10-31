Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4,017.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 126,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 807,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,425,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 675.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 845,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 31.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,969. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.