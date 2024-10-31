Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in IES by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.50. 4,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,880. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.01. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.38. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $234.81.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%.

IES declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,535,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,071,714.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,535,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,071,714.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total transaction of $883,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,347.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,966 shares of company stock worth $26,003,099 in the last 90 days. 59.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

