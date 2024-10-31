Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AHR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $27.01. 172,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

