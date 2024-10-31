PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) Shares Up 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 4,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 33,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

PetVivo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 1,038.50% and a negative net margin of 1,036.82%.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

