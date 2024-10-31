Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

