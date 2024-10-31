Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.0-$64.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.13 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,873,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,217,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

