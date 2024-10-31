PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Holdings Lifted by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $679,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 93,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,251,000.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,697. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.