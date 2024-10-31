Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,660 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 67.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,556 shares of company stock worth $2,519,367. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 266.02% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

