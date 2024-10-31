Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 290,607 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 578,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after buying an additional 1,790,733 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 462,581 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,012,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 162,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bloom Energy by 64.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 830,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 325,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.65. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

