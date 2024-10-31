Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Price

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $185.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

