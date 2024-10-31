Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PII. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,992 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $15,363,000. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 179,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,994,000 after acquiring an additional 96,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after acquiring an additional 94,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.28. 9,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,975. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.34.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

