Priority Technology (PRTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Priority Technology to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Priority Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter.
Priority Technology Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $427.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.98. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.38.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on PRTH
About Priority Technology
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Priority Technology
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.