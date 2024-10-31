Priority Technology (PRTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Priority Technology to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Priority Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $427.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.98. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

In other news, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $81,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,301,608 shares in the company, valued at $174,252,168.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 7,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $42,485.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,094,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,446.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,498 shares of company stock worth $367,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 76.30% of the company's stock.

PRTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

