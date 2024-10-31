Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of PRGS opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.92. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 11.55%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $525,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,029.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $525,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,029.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $113,677.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,076.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Progress Software by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 491,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $10,356,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $1,692,000.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

