ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and traded as low as $8.01. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 26,593,542 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ( NYSEARCA:BOIL Free Report ) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.72% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.