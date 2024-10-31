ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and traded as low as $8.01. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 26,593,542 shares traded.
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 2.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.
The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.
