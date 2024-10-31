Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Stock Price Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 516,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 540,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.65. The firm has a market cap of £18.04 million, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.36.

About Proton Motor Power Systems

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

