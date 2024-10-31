Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.20 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.40), with a volume of 878386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.40).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prs Reit from GBX 106 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Prs Reit Trading Up 0.1 %

About Prs Reit

The stock has a market capitalization of £584.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.45, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.70.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

