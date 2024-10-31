Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.20 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.40), with a volume of 878386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.40).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prs Reit from GBX 106 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Prs Reit
Prs Reit Trading Up 0.1 %
About Prs Reit
The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prs Reit
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Stock Average Calculator
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.