Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.13. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $89.90 and a 12-month high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

