Q3 Earnings Forecast for Boot Barn Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $169.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $335,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

