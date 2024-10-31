Qubic Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Qubic has a total market cap of $187.37 million and $1.65 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 119,633,331,604,857 coins and its circulating supply is 118,151,303,550,869 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 118,633,335,608,057 with 116,880,668,061,687 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000159 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,701,857.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

