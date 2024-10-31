QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 16,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V)
Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.
