Raymond James Has Optimistic View of TSE:FCR FY2024 Earnings

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Capital Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.

First Capital Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

