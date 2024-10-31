RB Global (TSE:RBA) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$120.56 and last traded at C$120.04, with a volume of 75689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$119.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

RB Global Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.08). RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 5.0577819 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.602 per share. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

