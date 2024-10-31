Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

REG stock opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 493.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

