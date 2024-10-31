REGENXBIO (RGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $443.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,101.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGNX

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

