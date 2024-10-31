Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 12.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 2.7 %

RSG opened at $198.76 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.77 and a 200-day moving average of $196.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

